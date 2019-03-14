Future Travels to London; Looks to Bring in IT Investments to Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Taking forward the successful digital summit, #FUTURE, organised in Kochi last year, the High-Power IT Committee (HPIC) – Govt. of Kerala this week organised #FUTURE GCS – London, the first-of-its-kind flagship event organised by the High-Power IT Committee (HPIC) – Govt. of Kerala in the UK.

The event, which took place in London on March 11, was organised to widen the business interest and to further create awareness among business leaders on the evolving digital innovation and start-up ecosystem in Kerala.

#FUTURE GCS – London was organised in line with the High-Power IT Committee (HPIC) – Govt. of Kerala’s plans of holding roadshows in different cities of the world to showcase the evolving digital innovation and start-up ecosystem in Kerala. #FUTURE GCS was a coming together of achievers and key influencers in the region to understand and discuss the immense business opportunities that India’s most digitally advanced state offers to the investment community. The London event had a line-up of imminent speakers and panel members like Leena Nair (Unilever), SD Shibulal (Co-founder – Infosys and Chairman – HPIC), V K Mathews (Founder and Executive Chairman, IBS Software), Hrishikesh Nair (CEO – IT Parks, Kerala) and Joseph Olassa (Co-founder & CEO Ignitho Technologies). The event was well attended by leaders in IT & Innovation in UK.

With Ignitho Technologies a Digital Technology Solutions company with offices in Infopark Kochi and London, as one of the key partners in driving the innovation for the enterprises in the US and the UK, the #FUTURE GCS is expected to drive investments in this area into Kerala. Kerala is home to South Asia’s largest innovation and incubation facility. The Integrated Start-up Complex (ISC) in Kochi houses the Maker Village with over 100 start-ups. #FUTURE event has created a good traction in the UK Innovation & IT space.