Kovalam Witnesses First Ever International Waitress Race

Thiruvananthapuram: The first ever “international Waitress Race’ involving women employees from major hotels, restaurants, and resorts, was organised in Kovalam. The event coincided with the ‘International Women’s Week’ 2019 Celebration, and proved to be an attempt to empower the women employees about working in hospitality sector and to inculcate an awareness about the rights and privileges of women folk.

This waitress race was organized by UDS Group of Hotels with other hospitality organizations, hotels, airlines etc with a view to bring out and exhibit the strength and abilities of the women employees in the hospitality sector.

The event was flagged off by L.V. Kumar, the IHMCT principal at Vellar Junction, in the presence of hotel representatives from Sri Lanka, Maldives, SKHF, APT, ATTOI, IATO, SIHRA etc.

The winners of the event were decided by the judges Maria Jacob, MD, Nikki’s Nest, Parvathy Nair from Red FM and Maryse Noiseux, Kathakali artist. The winners were presented with a merit certificate, cash awards and trophies by hospitality industry leaders.