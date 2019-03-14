Mobile-based Safety Service Idea Sakhi Launched for Women in Kerala

Kochi: In an effort aimed at addressing the safety related concerns of women who wish to step out and do more, Idea has designed a unique mobile based solution, Idea Sakhi, in Kerala.

Offered free-of-cost to all women customers using either prepaid or postpaid services of Idea, across the country, Idea Sakhi will be accessible on both smartphones and basic feature phones. Idea Sakhi offers three extremely useful features – Emergency Alerts, Emergency Balance, and Private Number Recharge.

Apart from Kerala, the service has been made available to women customers of Idea across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Assam and North East, Chennai and rest of Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, J&K, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Bihar and Jharkhand, Kolkata and Rest of West Bengal, Punjab and Odisha. It will be extended to all 22 circles within this month.

According to Avneesh Khosla, Operations Director – Marketing, Vodafone Idea, “Technology can help overcome barriers and solve problems in the life of the consumer. With almost half of our population being women, and 59% of them* using a mobile phone, we are in a unique position to extend the benefits of technology for their safety and security. With Idea Sakhi, we are taking forward our long-term commitment of driving inclusion and deploying technology to serve a social purpose.”

Idea Sakhi works on all smartphones and feature phones, and even if the customer does not have any voice or data balance – thus ensuring that the service can be easily accessible to women whenever they need to use it.

Women Customers can register and activate Idea Sakhi by calling on a multi-lingual toll-free number 1800-123-100; and registering emergency contacts. Up to 10 mobile numbers can be saved as emergency contacts.