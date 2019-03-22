First Class, Second Song from Kalank, Shakes Up the Web

The Kalank team had taken over the internet with their first song Ghar More Pardesiya, featuring Madhuri Dixit and Alia Bhatt. After the first song, the team has now outed its second song First Class, which features Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan together launched the song at the Gaiety Galaxy Cinemas, Mumbai. The song is being termed the first Holi song of 2019.

At the event, Alia Bhatt said that the shooting of the movie began with the song First Class. Unveiling the song, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt danced for both their songs at the event.

Varun Dhawan had given a sneak peek of the song a day ago by sharing a small clip of the song on his official Twitter and Instagram handles. Apart from this, the Kalank team also shared a video of Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. A video of random people stating the name First Class reminding everyone to watch the song was also shared online.

The song choreographed by Remo D’Souza has around 500 dancers dancing alongside Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. The song First Class composed by Pritam is sung by Arijit Singh.

Kalank stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles, and is directed by Abhishek Varman. The movie, touted to be a period drama, will hit the theaters on April 17.