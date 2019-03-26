﻿SCTIMST Develops Device to Fast Track TB Detection at Low Cost

Thiruvananthapuram: The Thiruvananthapuram-based Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) brought to the fore its new isothermal-based DNA amplification device that would go a long way in detect TB bacterium in sputum samples in less than 30 minutes. Significant about this is that the new technology was unveiled on the occasion World Tuberculosis Day, on March 24.

Developed by SCTIMST, the technology was transferred at the Industry- Innovator Meet, Medical Technology Expo and Technology Conclave 2019 organised by the world renowned institute at the Biomedical Technology Wing Campus, Poojappura, in Thiruvananthapuram.

The newly developed isothermal-based DNA amplification device is capable of simultaneously screenin 20 patient samples at one go. Further, it can be done at a considerably lower cost compared to that of the existing devices.

The preliminary data from the patient has revealed that the new device offers high sensitivity and specificity, which in other words read low false positives and false negative results. The results are comparable with that of the currently used CB-NAAT technology.

Currently deployed TB detection devices are used in a specialized laboratory setup. However, the need for a highly sensitive TB detection device that can be used in resource poor peripheral centers where sophisticated laboratories or services of microbiologists are not available.

The new device developed by SCTIMST also helps in mass screening people for TB at a substantially low cost. It is believed that this device presents a breakthrough in the rapid diagnosis of Tuberculosis. According to SCTIMST sources, SCTIMST has already filed the patent application for this technology.