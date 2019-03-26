AR Rahman Adds Charm to Avengers Flick with India Anthem

Marvel Studio’s Avengers and all the other superhero movies are well celebrated among the Indians. With fans eagerly awaiting the release of last part of the Avengers movie, Oscar-winning Indian music maestro A. R. Rahman is set to launch India’s Marvel anthem. The anthem will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages, ahead of the release of Avengers: Endgame.

News is that Marvel India has teamed up with A.R. Rahman to work on the anthem, which will be made available to the fans on April 1.

Talking about the anthem, A. R. Rahman has been quoted as saying that he faced a lot of pressure for composing a song perfect for Avengers: Endgame. The pressure was because most of A. R. Rahman’s family members were Marvel fans.

According to Marvel Studios, the upcoming flick is more than a movie to the fans. Addressing the movie as an emotional journey for the Avenger fans in India, the team an anthem composed by Rahman would be perfect to celebrate Indian’s love for Marvel.

Building curiosity among the fans, the enthusiasm is on a crescendo when it comes to Avengers: Infinity Wars and the recently released Captain Marvel. If you check online you will get to various fan theories on the previous and the upcoming movies, which even the filmmakers might not have thought of.

The announcement of Avenger: Infinity War and Avenger: Endgame was made after the release of Avengers: Age of Ultron. In the sequel, the Avengers fought against Thanos losing half of the Universe. In the upcoming movie, together with Captain Marvel, the team will be seen fighting Thanos, setting things right. The cast include Brie Larson, Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Chris Evans, Chadwick Boseman, and Bradley Cooper.

Bikram Duggal, Head – Studios, Marvel India has been quoted by news reports as saying that the latest move is how the team chose to show the gratitude to the fans for the huge support. The movie directed by the Russo brothers is produced by Kevin Feige. The last installment of the 22 movie series from Marvel Cinematic Universe will be rolled out in India on April 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.



