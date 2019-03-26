Glitz and Glamour Descend in Mumbai as 64th Filmfare Awards Presented

Mumbai: Who’s who of B’Town came together in Mumbai on March 24 to witness the outstanding talent and films of Indian Cinema being awarded with the Filmfare Black Lady. The winners of the 3rd Filmfare Short Film Awards 2018 also found the spotlight on the most prestigious stage as they were honoured. The much-talked about event took place at the Jio Gardens in BKC, Mumbai.

Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Hema Malini, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor among others grabbed the spotlight with their uber chic style. Entertaining the audience to the fullest was none-other-than the Badshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan, who held the attention of the crowd throughout the splendid evening as the host.

The night witnessed an unforgettable performance by the nation’s heartthrob Vicky Kaushal, who marked his debut on the Filmfare stage. Actors Kirti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, Ishaan Khattar also set the stage on fire with their astounding dance moves. The entertainment bar was raised to an all time high by the very energetic and mesmerizing finale act by Ranveer Singh.

Meghna Gulzar won the Best Director Award for Raazi. Ranveer Singh (Padmaavat) and Ayushmann Khurrana (Andhadhun) and Neena Gupta won the award for the Critics Best Actor award (Male) and (Female) respectively.