Sunil Chhetri Applauds Indian Women’s Football Line Up

New Delhi: The Indian National Women’s football team is ahead of the men’s team, going by the world rankings. Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri endorsed the ranking saying that he appreciates the performance of the women’s team at the SAFF games.

As of now, the Indian men’s team is ranked 103rd among the total 211 countries. Meanwhile, out of the 152 countries, the women’s team is listed 62nd.

The women’s team got the thumbs up from Chhetri, after its victory at SAFF for the fifth consecutive year. Sunil Chhetri who leads the Indian team stands tall amidst the world renowned players by scoring the second highest number of goals.

In a release outed by the All India Football Federation, Chhetri expressed his pride on the Indian teams show. He added that he had always agreed that the women’s football team in India was better than the men’s line up. The Indian men’s team captain wished the women’s team to play well at the upcoming game in Myanmar. He stated that he was keeping track of the game and has asked the team to go on with their good work.

The women’s football team will be part of the round 2 Olympic qualifiers which will commence on April 3 in Mandalay, Myanmar. In the game, India has been clubbed with hosts Myanmar, Nepal, and Indonesia.

Praful Patel, President, All India Football Federation (AIFF), also appreciated the women’s team for their win. Congratulating the team, he said the team has proved itself to be the true champions.