Tara Sutaria Teams up with Ahan Shetty for RX100 Remake

Bollywood beauty Tara Sutaria is to act opposite Ahan Shetty, Suniel Shetty’s son, in her next movie. Tara Sutaria will also be seen in the upcoming movies Student of the Year 2 and Marjaavan. Ahan Shetty’s debut movie directed by Milan Luthria is a remake of RX100, a Telugu film. Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput were the lead actors in the Telugu movie.

Going by initial reports the lead pair of Tara and Ahan has shown great chemistry at the rehearsals. The team is now set to begin shoot.

The announcement of the movie was made on the official Twitter account of Nadiadwala Grandson, producer of the movie. The producer said the lead actress said Tara is a talented actor, and hoped that both the actors will do well as a romantic couple on-screen.

Ahan Shetty

The movie, according to the makers, would portray a new-age love story instead of a typical clichéd romance. The shooting for the movie bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment will be presented by Fox Star Studios.

Koran Johar’s Student of the Year 2 which will be released in May 2019 will be the debut movie of Tara Sutaria. Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday will also be seen in Student of the Year 2. In the second film Marjavaan, Tara acts opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Ritesh Deshmukh and Rakul Preet will also be seen handling lead roles in Marjaavan.