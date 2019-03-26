Trolls Have a Field Day as Modi Biopic Trailer Rages

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the most boasted biopic of the year, has been caught in a quagmire of trolls. The film is encountering the biggest of all the trolls seen in recent times. In the trailer, PM is portrayed as the savior of the downtrodden. The trailer leaves even Modi fans in doubt as to whether the movie will be received well or the attempt would backfire.

A BJP supporter has been quoted as saying by news reports that the trailer has not reached expectations and could have been made classier. He however hastened to add that the movie should not be evaluated before its release. Meanwhile, true events like the 2002 Gujarat riots don’t find a slot anywhere in the trailer.

As per the statements made by a BJP representative, the upcoming biopic does not have anything to do with the BJP-funded election propaganda, neither is it based on the Prime Minister’s approval on glorifying himself. The report went on to say that the PM might even distance himself from film if the criticism continues.

Meanwhile, Suresh Oberoi, Vivek Oberoi’s father’s name listed in the credits of the trailer as one of the producers, makes things curious. Director Omung Kumar, who has earlier made biopics including Mary Kom and Sarabjit Singh, seems to have been provided with a plan on how to set the mood of the biopic.

All said, trolls are having a field day. Scenes in the trailer are being ridiculed no end.