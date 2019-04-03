All Set for Maker Village Hardtech; Conclave on April 5, 6

Kochi: The second edition of National Deeptech Startup Conclave, Hardtech’ 19, being organised by Maker Village, will be held at Technology Innovation Zone, Kinfra Hi-Tech Park, Kalamassery on April 5 and 6.

The two-day event will have keynote speeches by senior officials, leaders from global technology firms, narration of entrepreneurial stories from outstanding entrepreneurs of the country, special addresses by business leaders from across the world and focused sessions by academicians from top universities from across the world. About 50 speakers from across the country and abroad shall be discussing themes related to innovation led entrepreneurship.

Dr Ajay Kumar, Secretary, Defence Production, GoI, Aruna Sundararajan, secretary, Telecom, GoI, Ajay Prakash Sawhney, secretary, Electronics and Information Technology, GoI, Gopalakrishnan S, Joint Secretary, Electronics & IT, GoI, M Sivasankar, IT Secretary, Government of Kerala, Dr Santhosh Babu, Principal Secretary (IT) Government of Tamil Nadu, and leaders from Microsoft, IBM, Qualcomm, Bosch, Intel, Google, Huawei, Texas Instruments, Jio Infocomm, Wistron, HP, Dassault Systems etc. will speak during the conclave.

Maker Village CEO Prasad Balakrishnan Nair said that about 10 top VCs / angel investors of the country will have direct one-to-one with selected start-up entrepreneurs during the two day conclave. Top academicians from the country and abroad will give keynote speeches on various aspects of the entrepreneurial journey with special focus on the sustainability and social perspectives.

A major highlight of the event would be the life stories from some of the most successful startup entrepreneurs the country has produced. Their pains and pleasures, emotions and elations during the excruciating start up journey would be unravelled before the start up crowd.

“This the biggest hardware startup conclave in India in which more than 50 speakers from various countries including India are participating. The conclave will also have focused parallel sessions on key drivers of creating a vibrant startup ecosystem”, he said.

Live product showcase by matured Startups from across the country who have anchored cutting edge technologies will be another major highlight. Startups from IIM Bangalore, IIT Mumbai, IIT Chennai, T hub Hyderabad etc., have already confirmed their participation for the product showcase, Prasad Balakrishnan Nair said.

The technology expo will showcase products and prowess by technology firms, service providers, vendors and products from SMEs and MSMEs from the technology space apart from those of the startups.

The event is scheduled to coincide with the setting up of advanced/ scaled -up prototyping and productisation facilities, commencement of Center of Excellence (CoE) on Engineering Design and Simulation and the initiation of the operation of International Hardware Accelerator.