Mumbai Gets Its First Private Sector Human Milk Bank

Mumbai: In an attempt towards meeting the growing demand for donor milk, Mumbai-based Surya Hospitals has started a Human Milk Bank for all premature babies admitted at its Santa Cruz facility. The milk stored in this new milk bank can be given to babies for 6-8 weeks of duration, hence meeting the need for proper preservation and extending the time needed for its use.

Human milk provides optimal nutrition for pre-term infants and helps in improving growth and neurodevelopment while decreasing the risk of necrotizing enterocolitis and late-onset sepsis. However, not all mothers are able to provide an adequate supply of milk. In such cases, donor milk becomes an extremely valuable resource for premature infants.

India has the highest number of preemies in the world, which makes donor milk extremely important. To meet the growing demand, the Hospital started the milk bank as its non-profit social welfare initiative that allows storage of milk for a six-month period. The stored milk is a 24 X 7 facility, accessible for use to any preemie admitted in the Santacruz hospital.

In addition, Surya Hospitals have treated some of the tiniest babies in India. These babies also require mother’s milk and the Human Milk Bank will prove to be exceptionally helpful to meet this need. “We are incredibly proud of our new Human Milk Bank as they will help countless preemies get the right amount of nutrition in the most natural way possible,” says Dr. Bhupendra Avasthi, Founder and Managing Director of Surya Hospitals.

Mothers who have excess milk can donate milk in the Hospital’s milk bank after an initial screening test. Since milk is naturally produced over time, a new mother can donate her excess milk without worrying if her child will have enough left.

If you’d like to donate your excess milk or if your premature baby needs donor milk, you can simply call Surya Hospital, Santa Cruz on 022-61538911 or send an email at info@suryahospitals.com

Surya Hospitals have been a pioneer in offering modern healthcare services for women and children in India since 1985. Over the last three decades, they have regularly embraced the latest advancements in medical science and introduced cutting-edge medical technology to offer best-in-class clinical outcomes and patient experiences.