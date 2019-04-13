Mohanlal’s ‘Ittimani – Made in China’ Release Scheduled for Onam

Mohanlal’s upcoming release ‘Ittimani – Made in China’ is generating interest even before its release. Reports suggest that the film’s overseas rights have already been sold.

The overseas distribution rights have been bagged by Tri Colour Entertainments, who had earlier joined hands with Prithviraj for his debut movie Lucifer. Tricolour plans to release the film in the UK, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa.

Ittimani is the debut directorial venture of Jibi and Joju. The movie, a comedy flick, is said to have Mohanlal speak the Thrissur slang. Jibi and Joju have earlier associated with Martin Prakkat and Jibu Jacob for films like ‘Charlie’, and ‘Vellimoonga’.

The film produced under the banner of Ashirvad Cinemas and produced by Antony Perumbavoor has its shooting scheduled in Singapore, China and Kerala. Apart from Mohanlal, the film has in its cast Honey Rose, Vinu Mohan, Dharmajan, and Harish Kanaran. The crew plans to release the film for Onam.