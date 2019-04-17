KSUM, CPCRI to hold Kalpa Green Chat on April 20

The third edition of Kalpa Green Chat, being organized by Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI) in concert with Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) to take the entrepreneurship opportunities to the common man, will be held at the CPCRI campus in Kasaragod on April 20.

In the monthly programme, Mr Jayaraj P Nair, Food Technologist and Business Consultant, will talk on the topic “Value-added Products of Coconut and Marketing Possibilities.” Dr K Muraleedharan, Head, Social Science Department, CPCRI, will lead a class on the entrepreneurship possibilities of Neera, the juice tapped from coconut.

CPCRI has developed several entrepreneurship researches in agriculture sector, and has incubation facility to study about their marketing possibilities.

Those who are interested in using the incubation facility can submit application and make their product by giving only rental for machines. CPCRI will provide all technical assistance.

For participating in Kalpa Green Chat, contact: 7736495689. Spot registration facility is also available at the venue.

KSUM is the nodal agency of Government of Kerala for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.