2nd Edition of Digit Undergrad Training Programme Begins

General insurance startup Digit Insurance has kicked off the second edition of its flagship programme, ‘Digit Undergraduate Training Programme (DUGTP)’, which targets students who have completed 12th Standard in 2019 and are interested to build their skills to make a career in the technology space.

The program is designed for students who might be either thinking of discontinuing education due to lack of financial support or are looking for options where they can earn along with their graduation. The programme will aim to encourage the concept, ‘Earn while you Learn.’ Students who have completed their 12th Standard can be a part of this programme. Undergraduate students can join this programme. The programme offers a stipend of Rs. 10000, Rs. 12,000 and Rs. 15000 every month for three years.

Amrit Jaidka Arora, Head of Human Resources, Digit Insurance said, “With the Digit UGT programme, we are trying to build a batch of young, enthusiastic students, who can be groomed as per the company’s roadmap with the possibility of eventually absorbing them as full-time employees in the technology team. Digit gives an opportunity to students who want to build a career in technology but drop out due to financial constraints. We believe that this programme will help such students in building a bright future for themselves in the field of technology.”

The programme’s first edition was launched last year, and eight students were selected to get trained in the Software Engineering Technology department. The company is looking at recruiting 20 students this time. This year, students can take up a walk-in interview on 2nd and 3rd July 2019, after registering their names over a phone call. The training location will be Pune.

The program would let students fund their graduation on their own as per the earn while you learn concept. Further, it offers access to best-in-class training in software development, infrastructure and subject matter experts. Students can also look towards becoming software professionals by getting certificates with pay for joining the course.

Digit Insurance has said that students who are not interested in technology will also have an option to get trained in core insurance domain; Training by the existing employees of Digit who are very successful as IT professionals; Training on overall personality, spoken English and professional skills; Exhaustive training program to teach all the aspects of a software job; Opportunity to work for a start-up; Opportunity to earn during the training period; and Absorption as a full-time resource in the company after 3 years. Students who join would be offered stipends.