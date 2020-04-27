5 Lucrative Career Opportunities for Creative Writers

Writing was once considered a hobby, but today it has become one of the most lucrative careers. Writing is omnipresent as every sector whether it is media, education, IT, marketing, sales, or advertising needs good content and content creators to share the brands’ ideas with the target audience. Thus, the arena of jobs for creative writers is huge. Let’s take a look at 5 job roles that creative writers can pursue.

Novelist or fiction writer – If you are someone who can weave imagination, storyline, and characters together, then this is the right option for you. Fiction writers, short story writers, or novelists give birth to imaginary stories using different characters and put them in situations knowing about what excites the readers. Fiction writers need to have a strong observation, imagination, and ideation, in order to make the readers understand each and every character and delve deeper into the intricacies of the story, simply with the words they write. Crime, romance, horror, comedy, adventure, and thriller are a few genres on which novelists build their stories around.

Journalist – Journalists work within the film, print, radio, television, or internet industry and focus on finding, organising, and dissemination facts and happenings around the globe to the general public. Their main aim is to create awareness and to inform and educate the masses through channels of mass communication. For anyone who is a risk-taker and passionate towards presenting the truth in front of the people through the power of words, journalism is the right career option. Investigative skills, courage, objectivity, storytelling, ethics, and integrity are a few skills that a journalist should have.

Content Writer – A content writer is someone with a flair for web writing. They research, create, and curate content for different brand websites or blogs. Content writers communicate the brand ideas in a certain brand tone through articles, product reviews, case studies, white papers, and so on. They usually follow an editorial calendar, manage their work through content management systems, and work closely with content managers, editors, and web publishers so as to timely produce content. People interested in taking up content writing as a profession should be proficient with tools such as Google Docs, Microsoft Word, and PowerPoint.

Copywriter – The catchy jingles that you hear during radio programs or brand taglines that attract the customers, come through the magical pen of copywriters. Copywriters work within various branches of media and usually combine rhyming words or creative texts to produce 2-3 lines of catchy content which directly or indirectly promotes their brand. They work on copies for billboards, create slogans, social media posts, pop-up ads, radio or TV jingles, and product taglines. This is the best career opportunity for those writers who are expert in expressing emotions within a few words and love to keep themselves away from long-form writing.

Freelance Writer – Anyone who doesn’t like sticking with a certain type and genre of writing or to work for a specific firm can turn towards freelance writing. Freelancers usually get indulged in various projects and avoid long term commitments. As a freelancer, you can either work remotely or can spend a few hours a week in the respective firms. You can work as an editorial, technical, educational, document, academic, advertising, web content, or blog writer. Not restricted to a certain form of writing and a 9-5 job, freelance writers tend to write on universal topics and keep on experimenting with their writing styles.

Creative writing – how to become a pro at it?

Opting to make a career in writing is nothing less than a roller coaster ride as there is no defined degree program helping you to attain your goals. Fortunately, the availability of online trainings give you a comprehensive introduction to the world of creative writing and makes it easier for you to reach your aim. Imparting lessons through interactive videos, online trainings introduce you to various concepts of creative writing.

The training also includes assignments, assessment tests, quizzes, exercises, and a final placement training. Those who enrol in such trainings learn to write compelling short stories and novels, engaging content for features, captivating news stories, gripping screenplays, and advertisement scripts. Right from ideating to publishing, such trainings take you through every step to ensure your professional development in the field of writing.

Via Internshala Trainings