Advanced 3rd Gen Cardiac Electrophysiology Lab Goes On Stream at SCTIMST

An advanced third generation cardiac electrophysiology lab for diagnostic and interventional electrophysiology and coronary procedures started functioning at Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology (SCTIMST). Dr. Asha Kishore, Director, SCTIMST, inaugurated the facility.

This is one of the very few exclusive cardiac electrophysiology labs in the country and the first of its kind in Kerala. The advanced facilities at the Lab include Electrophysiology Navigation, Online radiation monitoring, Integration with 3D mapping, 3D mapping guided Ablation and Device implantation.

The advanced facilities at the new lab is expected to help accurate diagnosis of cardiac rhthym disorders that accompany palpitation, giddiness, and loss of consciousness. The origin and pathway of spread of such abnormal cardiac arrhythmias can be localized most accurately and systematically.

In addition, the technology can be used to detect patients at risk of sudden cardiac death and treating them at the earliest. Dr. Ajitkumar VK, head of Cardiology, said that around 6000 patients were investigated and treated in the earlier generation EP lab every year, of which 800 were advanced procedures, besides implantation of complex pacemakers like defibrillators and biventricular pacemakers. These can be done with greater accuracy and efficiency with the installation of the new facility.

The cardiac electrophysiology team comprises 4 specialists in cardiac electrophysiology – Dr Ajit Kumar, Dr Narayanan Namboodiri, Dr Krishna Kumar and Dr Mukund Prabhu.