AirAsia Announces Upto 50% Off on International Flight Fares

AirAsia, the most preferred low-cost carrier today announced the introduction of attractive discounts for international destinations. Guests flying from Kochi can now avail an attractive discount of upto 50% to international destinations like Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok.

Speaking about the initiative, Sanjay Kumar, COO, AirAsia India, said, “There has been a significant rise in travelers that are planning their trips in advance. With the introduction of our upto 50% off sale, flyers will now be able to travel to their favourite destinations on a shoestring budget. We encourage flyers to plan their trips well in advance and travel with us the AirAsia way. The launch of our upto 50% off campaign aligns well with our vision ‘Now everyone can fly’.”

The sale goes live on 15 July 2019 and ends on 21 April 2019. The travel period commences on 22 July 2019 and ends on 29 Feb 2020. With the launch of the sale, the airline consciously urges flyers to fly with AirAsia.

AirAsia India currently has a fleet of 21 aircraft covering 19 interesting destinations across the country.