AirAsia Launches New Routes in New Delhi-Kochi Sector

AirAsia India, one of the most preferred low cost carriers, expands its network by announcing new routes between New Delhi, Kochi and Ahmedabad. With increased frequency of the evening flights to these routes, AirAsia India remains committed towards strengthening its presence in tier-I and tier-II cities and thus, improving connectivity between various cities to serve its guests with the best flying experience.

All flights for the new routes between New Delhi – Kochi and New Delhi – Ahmedabad are priced as low as Rs 3915 and Rs 2015 respectively, and are open for bookings. Flight operations to and from these routes will commence on 20 December, 2019.

Sanjay Kumar, COO, AirAsia India, said “We are delighted to have added two more routes to our growing network. With the addition of 2 new routes we will continue to support the affordable segment of travel to provide an enhanced experience to our guests. As these routes are frequented by many, the launch of the new routes will facilitate economical air travel to our guests across the globe, making AirAsia India’s vision of affordable flying possible.”

Effective 20 December 2019, AirAsia India will operate daily flights to the new routes mentioned below:

Flight No Station From Departure Time Station To Arrival Time i5 791 New Delhi 4:55 Kochi 8:00 i5 792 Kochi 8:50 New Delhi 12:00 i5 795 New Delhi 21:30 Ahmedabad 23:05 i5 769 Ahmedabad 23:35 New Delhi 01:05

AirAsia India had recently announced the addition of Ahmedabad as its 21st destination, launching 7 direct flights between Ahmedabad to Bengaluru. With plush seats, hot meals and an ever growing array of destinations, AirAsia India strives to provide a delightful experience to all its guests. AirAsia India currently has a fleet of 24 aircraft covering 21 interesting destinations across the country.