Amrita A-VIEW Roped in by NIRDPR for Online Rural Training

The National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) has successfully launched Amrita’s E-Learning platform A-VIEW (Amrita Virtual Interactive e-Learning World) towards conducting online training programs in rural development.

The NIRDPR Hyderabad facility will organize trainings in vocational courses to several remote Panchayat centers all over the country through A-VIEW. Vocational courses include Farming, Housekeeping, BPO, and others. A-VIEW will also be used actively for conducting hundreds of meetings for NIRDPR, 28 SIRDs (State Institute of Rural Development) and its divisions.

A-VIEW is an award winning video conferencing tool, recognized by CISCO for providing e-learning innovation in the form of online classrooms and trainings in India. The A-VIEW software is completely developed by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham. It is a unique platform which provides live interaction and mobile learning in all regional languages and supports rich content collaboration such as 3D models, Youtube videos, documents and whiteboard.

A-VIEW is used by over 12,000 colleges all over India. For example, Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), one of the largest Technological Universities in the world with 216 engineering colleges uses A-VIEW to conduct online engineering classes. A-VIEW is deployed at several IITs, NITs and other leading educational institutions across the nation. Earlier, A-VIEW was part of Talk to a Teacher program coordinated by IIT Bombay and supported by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

Dr. W. R. Reddy, Director General, NIRDPR, said, “This A-VIEW initiative will help us to develop capacity building and ensure standard quality training to large number of organizations in Rural Development and Panchayats. This will benefit rural development in India as well as other countries.”

Prof. Kamal Bijlani, A-VIEW Architect said “With A-VIEW one trainer can reach out to tens of thousands of learners simultaneously. With the recent major improvements in internet connectivity in rural India, the A-VIEW innovation will have a significant social impact.”

During the launch, 18 SIRDs (State Institute of Rural Development) across India had participated through A-VIEW.