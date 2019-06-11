Analog Devices Anveshan 2019 Design Fellowship Program Picks Winners

Analog Devices, Inc (ADI) has announced the winners of its Anveshan 2019 Design Fellowship Program, a one of its kind focused fellowship program in the semiconductor industry. The sixth edition of Anveshan saw double-digit growth in registration with 90 teams participating from 35 cities across India. This year, the fellowship program focused on sectors such as energy, healthcare, agriculture, environment and resource management with the technology focus on sensors, power, IoT, cloud, algorithms, etc.

JewelBeetle from College of Engineering and Technology, Bhubaneswar is the winner while team CocoKnock from Canara Engineering College, Mysore and SpineCare from Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology, Burla secured second and third spot, respectively.

The top winner took home a prize money of Rs 2.5 lakh while the runners-up received Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. The jury also picked another finalist Urban Farming (Villam) from RV College of Engineering with a special award for Best Business Idea. He took home prize money of Rs 50,000.

“India is known for its engineering prowess and many design engineers have made a global mark,” said Sai Krishna Mopuri, managing director, ADI. “As the Indian education system transforms from ‘rote learning’ to ‘conceptual learning’, the gap between academia and industry needs to be bridged. Anveshan addresses the gap and connects industry and student engineering community. The focus at Anveshan has always been to honour innovative ideas.”

This year, Anveshan has witnessed an upsurge of more than 60 per cent in fellowship registrations. As a part of its fellowship, Analog Devices India funded projects with a maximum amount of INR 1 lakh assigned to finalist teams for a period of six months.

Launched in 2010, Anveshan provides a comprehensive platform for students to create innovative solutions using sensors, ADI components and platforms, cloud, data analytics and more. Anveshan is a design contest that provides a level playing ground for the students of hundreds of engineering colleges across India.

Anveshan process is engaging and participating teams undergo rigorous reviews like architecture, component selection till the stage of prototype demo. Students are encouraged, challenged and inspired by committed mentors from Analog Devices India.