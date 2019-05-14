Are You a Tech Startup Working on Women’s Issues? Here’s News for You!

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), in association with China-based She Loves Tech, has invited applications from women-impact tech startups for the world’s largest startup competition for women and technology.

The challenge, “She Loves Tech 2019 Global Startup Competition,” provides a global platform for women entrepreneurs as well as startups dedicated to improve the lives of women.

The applicants should have a minimum viable product (MVP) and have raised less than $5 Million. They should be an early-stage startup with either a tech product largely impacting women or a female founder or both.

Over 800 startups have joined in the past, with winners enjoying increased investor and media attention, as well as access to powerful networks worldwide.

This year, the competition will hold over 20 rounds across Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, India, Indonesia, Israel, Latvia, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, UAE and USA.

Of the 20 screened startups, 10 will be shortlisted for the National Grand Challenge, to be held in Kochi on July 18, for an exclusive mentor session. They would get opportunity to pitch before leading investors from India.

The winner from India will participate in a high-level week-long startup boot camp and later will attend the “She Loves Tech 2019 International Conference” in Beijing. They can pitch their businesses on an international stage, gaining invaluable face time with leading tech ecosystem players.

The global winner will receive a She Loves Tech Exclusive Startup Booster Pack that consists of fast-track access to accelerator programmes, fundraising advisory, distribution channels, legal consultation, landing services, IP protection, media features and working spaces. Head here for registration. The last date to apply is June 15.