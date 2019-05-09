Aster Finance Service Centre to Offer Interest Free Loans to Patients

In an effort to offer timely support for patients who visit hospitals, Aster DM Healthcare has launched Aster Finance Service Centre across all its existing 11 hospitals. It will also be available in the upcoming 2 hospitals of the group. The Aster Finance Service Centre has been providing services such as Aster Easy Care, Crowd Funding Platforms and Charity.

Aster Easy Care has been developed in association with Bajaj Fin Serve and Federal Bank to provide patient funding which can be repaid in EMIs over a period of 1 year. The interest cost of the loan is borne by Aster DM Healthcare which is a great relief for patients who are struck by sudden illness or accidents and do not have availability of sufficient money.

Even in the case of elective surgeries, sometimes there would be requirement for a substantial amount which may not be easily available for the patient. Aster Easy Care, which was launched in some of the Group hospitals in India as a test case, has been well accepted by patients.

The Crowd Funding Platforms will be a great boon for patients who require large amount of money for tertiary and quaternary care, including transplants. There are authentic Crowd Funding platforms with whom Aster DM Healthcare has been working with, in the last 5 years like Milaap, and Impact Guru, to meet the needs of people who can’t afford. The ease with which many deserving patients have got a significant amount through Crowd Funding on internet opens up an avenue for poor and needy patients to get their genuine requirement for funding being met.

The authenticated medical records along with the history of illness and relevant photos being posted by these Crowd Funding Platforms usually produces excellent response from kind hearted people over the internet. Aster Finance Service Centre will support this end to end fund raising campaign for the deserving patients.

The hospitals where the facility have been rolled out include Aster Medcity Kochi, Aster MIMS Calicut, Aster MIMS Kottakkal, Aster CMI Hospital Bengaluru, Aster Aadhar Hospital Kolhapur, Aster Prime Hospital Hyderabad, Aster Ramesh Hospital Guntur, Aster Ramesh Hospital Vijayawada, Aster Ramesh Hospital MG Road, Vijayawada, Aster Ramesh Hospital Ongole, DM WIMS Wayanad and the upcoming Aster Hospital Kannur and Aster RV Hospital Bengaluru.

Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare said, “Aster Financial Service Centre has been launched to take care of the financial requirements of needy patients who struggle when a large amount for treatment is required. The AFSC is a single window, a hassle-free service being introduced for the first time in India. The philosophy behind starting this is to make sure that a patient who is coming to our hospitals must be treated if there is a bed or investigation slot available, through the various services offered through the Centre.”

Explaining the module and process of work, Dr Harish Pillai, CEO- Aster Hospitals & Clinics, India said, “Once their financial requirement is established, the family of the patient or the patient themselves will be guided to a bouquet of unique services on offer ranging from interest free loans to innovative crowd funding options. This is our effort to lower and minimise entry financial barriers to access quality healthcare for all, across the vast expanding network across India.”