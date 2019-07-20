Astute Foresees Potential for On-Demand Services in Kerala; Unveils OnTime Live Easy﻿

Astute Outsourcing Services Pvt Ltd, ranked among the top 100 SMEs in India in 2019, has launched its on-demand residential services in Kerala. Christened OnTime Live Easy, it comes across as a specialised service for the residential sector.

Astute Outsourcing’s Chairman and Managing Director Capt. Shaji Kumar said that the company has opened its office in Ravipuram and has plans to expand our operations across the state in a timely manner.

The New Delhi-headquartered Astute Outsourcing has been ranked as one of the top 100 SMEs in India at the SME 100 Awards, organised by the India SME Forum and supported by the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Govt of India, in June 2019.

Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari presented the award to Capt. Kumar in New Delhi. Astute Outsourcing has branches in 14 states, including Kerala. The company provides Facility Management (Corporate), Staffing, Recruitment and On-demand residential Services.

“Considering the hectic schedule of people, they find it difficult to find the right person to carry out household activities. For instance, people often complain that it is difficult to get the services of a housekeeper, cleaner, electrician or plumber for some work at home on time. Even if they found one, the work quality would suffer a lot. The significance of OnTime Live Easy is here. Our team of professional workers have the expertise to carry out the work in a proper, effective and timely manner. A prospective user has to just dial our office number to get the required services. In short, it is an ideal service for effectively managing all your household activities,” Capt. Kumar pointed out.

“Some of our services in Kerala are house deep cleaning, car dry cleaning, sofa & chair cleaning, water tank cleaning, bathroom cleaning, interior & painting, electrical work, plumbing and handyman services,” he added.

“The customer has to just contact our number for such services. The contact number in Kochi is: 9999 129 337 and our website is www.astuteos.com,” Capt. Kumar said.

Astute Outsourcing boosted its reputation in the Facility Management industry by bagging several awards, including the India SME 100 Awards, for its significant contribution in the industry.

Astute Outsourcing Chairman and Managing Director Capt. Shaji Kumar receiving the India SME 100 Award from Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi

The Economic Times honoured Astute Outsourcing Services with the Champions of Facility Management – 2019 award at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai on June 22. The company has bagged several other reputed awards in 2019 itself, including the prestigious SKOCH-NSE Award 2019 for MSME Excellence. The company has also been ranked in The CEO Magazine’s list of 25 Most Trusted Housekeeping Service Providers in India.

Besides, Astute Outsourcing has a dedicated team of employees managing more than 150 sites, providing specialised services to various sectors including Manufacturing & Industrial, Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, Telecom, Residential and Educational Institutes.