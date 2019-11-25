Audi State-of-the-Art Service Facility in Kerala Capital

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, has announced the opening of Audi Service Thiruvananthapuram under its ‘Workshop First’ strategy. The strategy unveiled by the Brand with the Four Rings, focuses on creating customer delight. Spread over an area of16000 sq. ft., Audi Service Thiruvananthapuram houses13covered bays and includes an exclusive state-of-the-art body shop facility. The new service facility will further strengthen Audi India‘s commitment towards customers in Kerala and Southern India.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Markets like Kerala are extremely important for the luxury car industry in India. The region displays a great passion for luxury and with the inauguration of Audi Service Thiruvananthapuram, we are reiterating our commitment to the market and are confident that the new facility will be instrumental in providing customers a distinct luxury experience.”

Under its ‘Workshop First’ strategy, Audi India is entering Tier II and Tier III cities with a ‘Service First promise’. This strategy entails inaugurating a workshop first, followed by a gradual plan to establish a showroom thereafter.

“The customer is at the core of what we do. To cater to the evolving needs of customers, we have been working on crafting strategies for network expansion that focus on solving customer requirements and this is one such initiative. From the very beginning, our focus has been on creating easy accessibility to our brand. We are present with touch points across all key regions in the country and we will continue to expand as the market grows,” added Mr. Dhillon.

Mitesh Patel, Dealer Principal, Audi Service Thiruvananthapuram said, “We are pleased to take forward our successful association with the Audi brand in India. This facility is our third service touch point in the state of Kerala – Kochi & Kozhikode being the other two. This facility will cater to our customers located in districts of Thiruvanthapuram, Kollam & Pathanamthitta. With the opening of Audi Service Thiruvananthapuram, our customers can place their confidence in the best of aftersales service and support in South Kerala.”

Audi Service Thiruvananthapuram is a world class service facility, spread across an impressive 16000 sq. ft., and meets Audi’s stringent standards of technology and workmanship. The workshop has a capacity to service 26 cars per day in a single shift. The technicians who have undergone rigorous training by Audi India, ensure the efficient upkeep of Audi vehicles with approved equipment, tools and technologies to meet the Audi standards.