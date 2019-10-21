Bareilly Girl Kressy Singh Set to Charm with Debut Music Video

Yet another Bareilly girl is set for stardom. Kressy Singh, who hails from the place, is heading for the glamour world with her soon to launch music video – Diamond Girl.

Starting off as an air hostess, Kressy has an interesting journey into the glamour world. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Kressy did her cabin crew training from Frankfinn Institute Air Hostess Training, Delhi and took to working in the airline sector for two years. However, it was her dream of becoming a model and actress that got her to wrap up her job and take to modeling!

“I have been a film buff since childhood and always dreamed of becoming an actress. I am glad I realised my dream and pursued it sooner,” says Kressy.

Talking about having Priyanka Chopra who also hails from her homeland, Kressy says, “I have been a huge fan of Priyanka Chopra and as a child would follow her completely. She has been a huge inspiration for me to take to acting and make my way to Mumbai!”

Produced by Cash Brothers and directed by Nimish Bhatt, this trendy number in the music video has been sung by Tarannum Malik and has Kressy Singh in a super sultry avatar grooving to the music of Onkar.