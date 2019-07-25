BMW X7 Drives In; Holds Aloft the Ultimate in Luxury

BMW X7, the much-anticipated flagship Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) from the BMW stables was unveiled at an exclusive pavilion specially created for the launch in India at Gurugram on Thursday.

Locally-produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the first-ever BMW X7 can be booked at BMW dealerships from now on.

Dr. Hans-Christian Baertels, President (act.), BMW Group India said, “The first-ever BMW X7 is a statement of the luxury class – the flagship of the ‘X’ range. It combines the modernity and exclusivity of a luxury sedan with the agile driving and spaciousness of a sports activity vehicle. Ensuring its prominence on the road, the size of the X7 needs to be seen to be believed. It’s big, it’s bold and has an incredible on-road presence. The first-ever BMW X7 opens up a brand new dimension in luxurious driving pleasure and is designed to elevate every moment of the journey. The first-class comfort this car delivers is absolutely unparalleled. With the BMW X7, the possibilities are truly limitless.”

The first-ever BMW X7 is available in a distinctive design scheme – Design Pure Excellence ‘DPE’. The Design Pure Excellence package sets brilliant accents. Chrome high-gloss elements in the exterior and other interior finishes underline the contemporary, luxurious and aesthetic character with unique craftsmanship.

The car is available in BMW X7 xDrive30d Design Pure Excellence Signature variant (diesel) which is locally produced. The BMW X7 xDrive40i (petrol) is available as a completely built-up unit (CBU). The ex-showroom prices are: BMW X7 xDrive30d Design Pure Excellence Signature (Rs 98,90,000); and BMW X7 xDrive40i (CBU) (Rs 98,90,000).

The vehicle is available in metallic paintworks such as Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, Black Sapphire, Terra Brown, Arctic Grey Brilliant Effect and Carbon Black. Additionally, BMW X7 xDrive40i has the following paintwork- Alpine White (non-metallic), and metallic Vermont Bronze, Sophisto Grey Brilliant Effect. The BMW X7 features fine upholstery leather ‘Vernasca’ in design-perforated as standard.

The expansive exterior dimensions and generously proportioned surfaces radiate an expression of grandeur. The front is among the most distinctive aspects of the BMW X7. The opulent and exceptionally large kidney grille forms the heart of the impressive front design. BMW Laser Light technology with blue X-shaped elements makes a distinctive visual proclamation. Ensuring prominence on the road is the imposing silhouette. Large windows and elongated roofline characterize the athletic and modern side view. Long doors at the rear emphasize the spaciousness of the SAV. The rear shows determination and superiority. A contemporary look is created by the horizontal lines, slim LED lights and a two-section split tailgate of the rear. A generous sprinkling of chrome elements adds to the luxurious elegance.

The impressive open expanses in the interior bring a fresh sensation of space. The interior features a cockpit marked by typical BMW driver orientation and an elevated seat position with all-round visibility, a characteristic of X models. Excellence meets generosity through abundant legroom, headroom and space for up to seven seats. Rear-seat experience is enhanced with optional six-seat configuration including two captain-style Comfort Seats for the second row. Automatic air conditioning with five-zone control extends the luxury for each passenger.

Filling up the cabin with a sense of spaciousness is the large Sky Lounge Panoramic glass sunroof. The large panoramic roof extending till the third row, allows dynamic light flow throughout the BMW X7. The absolute highlight in the interior is ‘Crafted Clarity’ which is a host of operational features crafted in exquisite glass that embellish the insert of the gear selector, the iDrive control wheel, the audio control button and the start/stop button.

The Comfort Access System remotely detects the key within a 1.5 meter radius and unlocks the doors and the two-section tailgate. The Luggage-Compartment Package includes slide rails for easy loading. Soft close function for doors adds to the increased levels of comfort. The first-ever BMW X7 offers an extremely versatile and flexible luggage compartment. Folding down the second and third row seats can increase storage capacity from 326 litre up to 2,120 litres, making it suitable for all kinds of journeys.

The BMW TwinPower Turbo technology brings to the petrol and diesel engines meld maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offer spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. The three-litre six-cylinder petrol engine of the BMW X7 xDrive40i produces an output of 340 hp and maximum torque of 450 Nm at 1,500 – 5,200 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 6.1 seconds. The three-litre six-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW X7 xDrive30d produces an output of 265 hp and a maximum torque of 620 Nm at 1,500 – 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 7 seconds.

BMW xDrive, an intelligent all-wheel-drive system, monitors the driving situation constantly and is quick to respond. Electronically controlled ‘Automatic Differential Brakes/Locks’ (ADB-X), extended ‘Dynamic Traction Control’ (DTC), Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control help to conquer every terrain. The first-ever BMW X7 is equipped with Park Distance Control (PDC) including sensors at both the front and rear. The Adaptive 2-Axle Air Suspension enables raising and lowering of vehicle at the touch of button and automatically adjusts the height of the car to suit any given driving situation.

A host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies continue to break the innovation barrier in automotive industry – BMW Gesture Control, BMW Display Key, Wireless Charging and Wireless Apple CarPlay. The modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Professional running on latest BMW Operating System 7.0 includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3 inch digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and a 12.3 inch Control Display.

Rear-seat Entertainment Professional allows users to access the entertainment, navigation from the rear seats. It now comprises two 10.2 inch full-HD displays screen with touch functionality integrated with a Blu-ray player. Harman Kardon surround sound system with 16 speakers provides an intense musical feast for the ears.

The spread of driver assistance systems is more extensive than ever. Parking Assistant Plus with Surround View Camera makes parking in tight spots easier by taking over acceleration, braking as well as steering. The Reversing Assistant provides unmatched support in reversing out of a parking spot or through narrow driveways. It keeps a record of the last 50 metres driven and assists by taking over the steering.

BMW EfficientDynamics includes features such as 8-speed Steptronic Automatic Transmission, Auto Start-Stop, ECO PRO mode, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution, Driving Experience Control switch and many other innovative technologies.

BMW safety technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.