BTI Payments Raises Rs 1500 Mn Equity Funding to Expand Operations

BTI Payments Private Ltd, a joint venture between The BANKTECH Group and funds managed by ICICI Venture, has announced a fresh round of capital infusion of Rs 1,500 million. This round of funding is driven by the existing promoter The Banktech Group and India Advantage Fund Series 4 managed by ICICI Venture.

BTI currently has an installed base of over 5,100 ATMs covering 15 States and the infusion of fresh equity capital will help BTI Payments drive further expansion in existing and new geographies. The company targets to double the installed base of White Label ATMs to 10,000 by March 2021.

india1 ATM – the White Label ATM brand of BTI Payments – is the second largest White Label ATM network and the 3rdlargest rural ATM brand in the country. With a significant rural footprint serving close to 20 million customers, india1 plays a key role in the financial inclusion agenda of Government of India by providing critical banking infrastructure for India’s rural population. Going forward, the company would continue with this mandate and expand its footprint in hitherto unpenetrated areas, thereby improving access to formal banking channels for India’s vast, underserved rural population.

K Srinivas, CEO and MD, BTI Payments Private Limited, elaborating on this landmark said, “ATM density in rural India is one of the lowest at one ATM per 20,000 people. Over the last 5 years, BTI has been building ATM infrastructure in these underserved areas to improve basic access to semi-urban and rural populace of the country. We have built a strong business over the last 5 years by successfully deploying more than 5,100 india1 ATMs serving close to 20 million customers every month. The new capital will help us deepen our rural presence and accelerate our roll-outs – doubling our ATM network over the next 18 months.”

David Glen, Chairman, BTI Payments Private Limited, said, “We are very happy with the formidable presence BTI Payments has built in the White Label ATM space in a short span of 5 years. We are very excited with the vast opportunity that rural India offers which is accentuated by the financial inclusion initiatives of government of India and are confident of BTI Payments’ ability to scale up and serve this market profitably.”