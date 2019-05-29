Celebrating Periods So That Girls Stay Proud

Unveiling its mission towards supporting One Million Girls on the occasion of World Menstrual Hygiene Day, the Indian Development Foundation’s Dignity Project has said it would create awareness about menstrual hygiene and provide sanitary pads/ kits for a year to the indignant students free of cost to ensure that the students who can’t afford don’t fall short of facilities to have a happy period.

The event was hosted at Sesaria Sarvodya Balika School with guests from walks of life to celebrate womanhood. It was an engrossing ensemble of guests who lent their views on menstrual hygiene. Former Mrs India Earth Shweta Chaudhary, who is a brand ambassador of PH-12 Project Hygiene by Indian Development Foundation, was invited to address the gathering. She takes pride in heading team of 75 girls Swacchata Abhiyan, which aims at women’s health and education.

She said,” It is a proud moment for me because in my days I didn’t have adequate knowledge and the people around me made me feel embarrassed. The project has been named dignity to celebrate periods and be proud of it.”

Shweta Chaudhary attended the event to talk to young girls and instill confidence in them to embrace these days with love and without shame. She expressed her gratitude to be a part of this pledge. IDF a leading national NGO which has been serving nationals for 35 years in India. Since 2014 IDF has been actively distributing sanitary pads to school going girls in villages and urban slums schools. For the same IDF bagged the first CSR Journal SWAG (Social Welfare and Growth) Award 2016 for its work.

Music and colors also came together. A musical team from MCube Band and artists from Sanskriti Arts are also ardent supporters. Musicians of the MCube Band enthralled the audience. Lata Venkateshwaran-an educationist, Vijaya Shanker, a Social Activist, members of IDF were also present to extend their support and shared insights about the #MissionOneMillion.