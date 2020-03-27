Closure of Liquor Outlets: Excise Dept Steps In to Help Those with Withdrawal Symptoms

De-addiction and counselling centres under the Kerala State Excise Department will be offering free treatment and counselling services to persons suffering from physical or mental stress due to non-availability of alcoholic drinks, following closure of bars and retail liquor outlets in the wake of COVID 19 outbreak.

The Excise Department and the de-addiction mission Vimukthi under it will extend these services on call to the nearest Excise Range Office or police station. This service can also be availed by calling the Excise Department’s toll-free number 14405.

The Excise Department has set up one de-addiction Centre in one Taluk Hospital in each district to provide free treatment and counselling services. Apart from these, de-addiction and counselling facilities are also functioning in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts. These facilities will provide round-the-clock free service.

Those who are addicted to drinks may manifest symptoms like shivering, nausea, insomnia and lack of appetite when they fail to get drinks. Besides the physical fallout, such situations may lead to domestic discord. So, it is important that those having such symptoms to consult a doctor.

The Enforcement wing of the Excise Department has enhanced vigil against availability of illicit liquor, illegal retail sale of liquor and narcotic substances in the wake of the closure of bars and sales outlets till April 14. As part of this, night patrolling and searches have been stepped up.

The Excise Department and the Vimukthi Mission has over the last few months mounted a massive campaign against addiction by leveraging traditional and social media , besides organising mass mobilisation programmes across the state.