COVID-19: Precautions Heart Patients Need to Take

By Dr. N. Prathap Kumar,

Interventional Cardiologist, Meditrina Hospitals

Though the main organs affected by the corona virus are the lungs and the respiratory system, it also brings a variation in heart functioning of those affected. With people with heart ailments and those who have survived a stroke among those facing higher risk of complications from COVID-19, a higher risk from complications needs to be seen as a matter of concern.

This doesn’t mean that people with heart diseases are more likely to contract the coronavirus, but they are more likely to have complications once they do contract the virus. It is important that heart patients should consider adopting the following measures.