Design Kerala: Students to Get Chance to Present Ideas on Rebuilding Infrastructure

The Kochi Design Week (KDW) 2019 will organise a competition for students in Kerala to come out with creative ideas towards rebuilding the state’s infrastructure in the wake of floods this monsoon and last year.

The candidates can express their vision through write-ups, posters, paintings, photographs and short films ahead of the December 12-14 international event here. The winners of the ‘Kerala Design Challenge’ will get cash awards, according to the International School of Creative Arts (ISCA) that is organising the contest as a creative education partner of the KDW which will discuss global trends in design and architecture.

Applications for the contest can be made through the KDW website ahead of the event. The prize monies total Rs 1 lakh.

“This competition is being held with a view to give Kerala’s students an opportunity to design their hometown/city/village with one’s own creative imagination and artistic talent,” said M Sivasankar, Secretary, IT. “It comes, particularly, in the context of Rebuild Kerala. KDW will give the youth and professionals a platform to experiment with better designs and suggest future interventions.”

The design challenge will be a platform for the state’s young creators to come up with their creativity and contribute towards rebuilding the state’s infrastructure, according to Arun Balachandran, Chief Minister’s Fellow (IT), Government of Kerala, who is the special officer for the KDW project.

The Kochi-based ISCA is a premium art and design school promoted by the UK-based International Skill Development Corporation founded in 2006. Operating inside the Knowledge Park adjacent to the Infopark Kochi, the school offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs in creative arts and design specialisations in animation, VFX, graphic design, advertising design, game design and UI/UX design among others.

The three-day KDW this time aims to work for a sustainable ecosystem through innovative design enabled by visionary thinking and technology.