DocsApp, a 24×7 online doctor consultation app, has set a target of over 1-million subscribers for its annual consultancy service ‘DocsApp Gold’ by the year 2020. The service launched in March 2019 and has already reached its initial milestone of 1,00,000 subscribers in a short period.

DocsApp Gold offers unlimited access to the customer and his/her entire family for a plethora of services at an annual subscription fee of INR 999. These services include online consultation with over 5,000 specialist doctors across 20 departments like dermatology, weight management & sexology. Customers can avail up to 30% discount and free home delivery for medicines anywhere in India. The service also offers up to 60% off on lab tests and free pick up of samples.

This annual subscription will benefit the patient with a cost reduction of up to 60% vis-à-vis the conventional visit to the doctor.

“In an era, where the concept of a family doctor is becoming extinct, the advent of online consultation is gaining momentum. DocsApp Gold will enable patients to get access to quality healthcare for your entire family at any given time,” said Satish Kannan, Co-founder & CEO, DocsApp.

DocsApp is a 24×7 online doctor consultation platform that connects patients to specialist doctors through chat, call and video. The mobile and web-based platform offers doctor consultations on the go. Established by ex IITians, Satish Kannan and Enbasekar Dinadayalane, DocsApp leverages technology to provide quality healthcare to millions of Indians without any geographical constraints. It is headquartered in Bangalore. Since its inception in 2015, the app has acquired a user base of 10 million+ Indians and provides 2,00,000+ consultations per month across the country.