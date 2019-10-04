Emirates Flight Catering Invests Big in Solar Power; Cuts Carbon Emissions by 15%

Emirates Flight Catering (EKFC), one of the world’s largest catering operations, has successfully commissioned a state-of-the-art solar power system across its premises, which is expected to deliver an annual reduction of 3 million kg of greenhouse gas emissions. This is part of EKFC’s continued investment in infrastructure to improve resource efficiency.

EKFC’s latest initiative supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which was launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai, in 2015. Under the strategy, the Emirate aims to produce 75 per cent of its energy requirements from clean sources by 2050.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, said: “Sustainability is an important pillar of the Emirates Group strategy. We are committed to responsible business and environmental stewardship, and we apply eco-efficient technologies across our operations to minimise our impact even as we continue to grow. Emirates Flight Catering’s latest initiatives open new opportunities to improve resource efficiency, underpinning Dubai’s strategy to become a global centre of clean energy and green economy.”

Saeed Mohammed, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Flight Catering, said: “We are excited to announce another significant, long-term investment in our sustainable operations. Our state-of-the-art solar power plant helps us further optimise resources and enhance environmental efficiency, which will benefit all of our stakeholders, including our customers, employees and the communities around us. In line with our appetite for perfection, we stay committed to providing the best possible quality products and services to our customers using sustainable and innovative solutions.”

EKFC’s solar rooftop power plant comprises 8,112 individual solar panels. It is expected to generate 4,195 megawatt-hours of electricity annually, allowing the company to reduce traditional energy consumption by 15% across its laundry, food manufacturing and staff accommodation facilities. Consequently, EKFC’s carbon dioxide emission will decrease by 3 million kilogram annually – the equivalent of the annual electricity use of 518 family homes.

EKFC recognises that environmental responsibility is core to its long-term success and is committed to using resources in a sustainable manner and minimising the environmental impact of its operations across all activities.

EKFC will shortly start constructing the world’s largest vertical farming facility in a joint venture with US-based Crop One, an industry leader. The 130,000 square foot controlled environment facility will produce 2,700 kilogram of high quality, herbicide- and pesticide-free leafy greens daily, using 99 percent less water than outdoor fields. Its location will enable quick delivery of fresh products within hours of harvest, maintaining the food’s nutritional value and reducing carbon emissions associated with transportation. The first products are expected to be delivered to Emirates Flight Catering’s customers in 2020.

EKFC runs a comprehensive recycling programme, ensuring recyclable items, including plastic bottles, aluminium cans and foil, are separated from galley waste after they are removed from the aircraft. The company also has all cardboard packaging and office paper waste recycled into new paper products. Earlier this year, Emirates has announced the reduction of single use plastic onboard its aircraft. The airline plans to completely replace single use plastics by the end of the year.

Every month, EKFC diverts over 270,000 kilograms of material from landfill and ensures the recycling of 130,000 kilograms of cardboard, 4,000 kilograms of paper, 14,000 kilograms of aluminium cans and foil, 120,000 kilograms of glass bottles and 10,000 kilograms of plastic bottles.