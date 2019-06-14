Getting Women Back-to-Work; ICFOSS Shows the Way

In a bid to revive the professional career of women, International Centre for Free and Open Source Software (ICFOSS), an autonomous institution under the Kerala Government, will organise intensive training sessions on various free software domains for women.

Titled “Back-to-Work”, the initiative is for empowering a large number of talented and ambitious women, who remain outside the workforce owing to marriage, motherhood, local constraints and family commitments.

The first training under ‘Back-to-work’ will be on ‘LaTeX’ and ‘Software Testing’ and it is to be held on July 8 at Sports Hub, Karyavattom in Thiruvananthapuram. Through the event, ICFOSS would be offering an opportunity for women to restart their career in various free software domains.

For the past few years, ICFOSS has been conducting various women empowerment programmes like ‘Women Hackathon’ and ‘Winter School for Women’ for building confidence in them and helping them contribute more to technology.

A maximum of 30 seats are available for each batch of training. For registration, head here. Last date of application is June 29.