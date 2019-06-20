Hackathon 2019 in Kochi Next Month; KSUM-RapidValue to Organise

Digital services provider RapidValue, in association with Kerala Startup Mission(KSUM) and NASSCOM 10,000 Startups, will organise Hackathon 2019 in July as a two-day flagship event providing programmers, application developers as well as technology buffs a platform to collaborate and code a unique solution.

The two-day event will be held on July 13-14 at KSUM’s Integrated Startup Complex in Kalamassery. The event is being organised by RapidValue with the support of KSUM and NASSCOM 10,000 Startups.

Hackathon will benefit those looking for an outlet for self-expression and creativity through technology, organisers said. “Hackathon gives birth to several unhackneyed ideas that could be put into actual use by people from all over the world,” according to Dr Saji Gopinath, CEO of KSUM, which is Kerala government’s nodal agency for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.

The participants are expected to form teams (members totalling not more than five) around an idea so as try to code a solution based on Social, Mobile, IoT, Analytics, Big Data, Cyber Security, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence and/or mGovernance.

Each of them will be given 24 hours to bring their ideas into fruition by working with new technologies and “bringing together tons of code”, according to Mr Rinish K N, Chief Technology Officer, RapidValue. “Our main motive has been to provide a platform for technical enthusiasts to showcase their creativity through technology.”

The winning team will get a cash prize of Rs 30,000, while the first and second runner-up will be awarded Rs 20,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively. Registrations can be made here, where the list of shortlisted candidates will be notified.

The debut edition of Hackathon was held in 2016, leading to the creation of two startups besides ‘intrapreneurs’ in a few firms at the Infopark.