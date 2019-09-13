Huddle Kerala 2019: Early Bird Registration Closes Sept 18

The registration for the second edition of ‘Huddle Kerala’, one of Asia’s largest startup ecosystem congregations, will end on September 18.

‘Huddle Kerala 2019’, being organised by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) in association with Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) at Hotel Leela Raviz, Kovalam, on September 27 and 28, will be hosting an array of technology experts and marketing leaders.

The event will offer a unique platform for startups to showcase their products before technology and industry leaders from around the world. Noted speakers, investors and industry challengers are also part of the event.

The event will be the focal point for tech startups and the entire spectrum of stakeholders of the entrepreneurial ecosystem, including the government, investors, mentors, and industry.

It will provide opportunities for showcasing the technology to startups, industry experts, decision-makers and others connected to the ecosystem. Besides, there will be scopefor partnering with the Kerala Government, one of the most proactive state regimes in embracing emerging technologies and creating a vibrant ecosystem for innovation.

Kerala has more than 1,500 registered startups with $38 million-plus funding received in 2017-18.

The conference will be packed with several side events like Leadership Talks, Tech Talks, Fireside Chat, Beach Side Huddle, Speed Dating with Investors on Boat, Startup Demo, seminars and many more fun-filled activities.

The meet will focus on the emerging and future technology sectors like Blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, Digital Entertainment, AR/VR, Drone Tech, UI/UX, and e-Gov/m-Gov.

The First Edition of ‘Huddle Kerala’, held in April 2018 here, had about 2,000 startups, more than 30 speakers, 15 investors, Beach Side Huddle with industry leaders, and Hackathon. The event was attended by more than 1,500 delegates.