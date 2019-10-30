ICFOSS to Aid Women Rev Up Skills, Revive Career

Seeking to rev up the professional skills of women and boost their career opportunities, International Centre for Free and Open Source Software (ICFOSS) has announced its second phase of training programme on mobile application development for women.

The programme, “Back-to-Work”, will focus on providing intensive training on various free software domains for women, who remain outside the workforce due to various reasons. It will be coducted at the Training Centre of ICFOSS at Sports Hub, Karyavattom here from November 18.

ICFOSS is an autonomous institution under Kerala Government, mandated to promote free and independent software. Registration is available till November 11 here.

The Android-based programme is aimed at empowering a large number of talented and ambitious women, who have left jobs or remain outside the workforce owing to marriage, motherhood, local constraints and family commitments.

In the first batch, about 30 women were given training in ‘Software Testing’ in July. Since most of the participants have got placements in frontline companies, ICFOSS has decided to extend the training to other sectors.

For the past few years, ICFOSS has been conducting various woman empowerment programmes like ‘Women Hackathon’ and ‘Winter School for Women’ to build confidence and help them contribute more to technology.