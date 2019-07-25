ICT Academy Free Workshop on Robotics Process Automation on Aug 8

The ICT Academy of Kerala, in association with UiPath, a leading Robotics Process Automation (RPA) solution provider, will organise a one-day free workshop on RPA at B-Hub, Mar Ivanios College, Nalanchira, Thiruvananthapuram, from 10 am to 5 pm on August 8.

Engineering graduates in any specialization and graduates in science can attend the workshop, according to the organizers. The first hundred registrants will be admitted for the workshop, which will provide the participants an opportunity to learn the basics of RPA. It will also cover employment opportunities available in the field.

RPA will enable companies to move faster, more effectively and with greater agility. It will also help them to serve customers better with vastly improved customer experience and satisfaction levels. The participants will be provided with training to develop software bots. Experts in the field of RPA will provide guidance to the participants in the workshop. Those who complete the workshop successfully will be given certificate issued jointly by the ICT Academy of Kerala and UiPath. Register here.