IIITM-K Invites Applications for PG, M.Phil Courses

The Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management-Kerala (IIITM-K), an autonomous institute of the Kerala government, has invited applications from graduates for admission to its M.Sc. And M. Phil courses in various streams.

The courses are M.Sc. Computer Science with specialization in Cyber Security, Machine Intelligence, Data Analytics and Geospatial Analytics. The courses for M.Phil are Ecological Informatics and Computer Science.

Admissions to M.Sc programmes will be based on IIITM-K Common Admission Test (ITCAT) or valid GATE score. M.Phil admissions will be based on IIITM-K Research Aptitude Test (ITRAT) or valid GATE or NET score.

The entrance test will be held on June 9 in various places across the country. Last date of application is May 31. More details here.