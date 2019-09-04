India International Seafood Show Returns to Kochi after 12 Years

The Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, in association with the Seafood Exporters Association of India (SEAI) is organising the 22nd Edition of India International Seafood Show (IISS) at Hotel Grand Hyatt, Kochi from 7-9 February 2020.

This biennial show, re-visiting Kochi after a span of 12 years, will provide an Ideal platform for an interaction between Indian Exporters and Overseas importers of Indian marine products, an opportunity for display and sale for manufacturers and suppliers of processing machinery, packaging Systems, processing ingredient dealers and cold chain systems and also an opening for Service providers like the Logistics and Certifying/Testing segments. The show has emerged itself as one of the major seafood shows globally.

IISS 2020 will highlight the technological advances and sustainable practices followed in seafood processing sector in India. Indian Seafood processors have made it big to the sustainable league with the cooperation from the fishing and farming sectors. In addition, the processing industry is always looking to upgrade its technological backup for Value Addition. The results are expected to increase the percentage of exports of value added products to a sizeable percentage in the next decade from the current level of 6% in the total exports.

During 2018-19, India has exported over 14, 37,000 tons of marine products worth over US$ 6.70 billion as per provisional figures. With a multi pronged strategy, addressing capture fisheries and aquaculture, it is expected to achieve an export turnover of US$ 15 Billion in next 5 years. Sustainable fishing methods, value addition and increased aquaculture production through diversification is expected to support the ambitious target set for exports.

The 22nd edition being held in Kochi, the city known as “Queen of Arabian Sea”, will have technical sessions by national and international experts. IISS 2020 will have over 250 stalls spread over 7,000 sq m, showcasing a wide range of products based on automated and IT aided technology, and energy efficient systems for value addition. The delegates would include seafood processors, buyers and stakeholders from other related sectors representing firms from India and aboard. It is also planned to have buyer delegations from countries focused on mutual tie-ups in the area of seafood processing and value addition.