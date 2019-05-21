Internshala Beat the Heat, Work from Home Initiative Unveiled

Internships and trainings platform Internshala, has launched Beat the heat, Work from home. The initiative brings exciting work from home internship opportunities for the students with the aim to encourage them to pursue work-from-home internships to gain practical experience, polish their existing skills, learn new skills, and spend their summer vacation in a productive manner while enjoying the comfort of their homes at the same time. The students can apply to these virtual internship opportunities by 25th May 2019.

During this initiative, students from all streams and years of study can apply to virtual internships in various profiles like content writing, social media marketing, and so on. All internship opportunities in the campaign come with a minimum stipend of INR 10,000/month and a duration ranging from 2-6 months.

On the launch of this initiative, Sarvesh Agrawal, the founder and CEO of Internshala, said, “Summer months are popular among the students for pursuing internships; however, after a whole semester of studying and taking exams, students look forward to spending their summer vacation enjoying with their friends and family and often give up on the idea of doing a summer internship.

Through this initiative, we intend to encourage these students to pursue virtual internships to learn new skills and gain hands-on experience while enjoying the comfort of their homes”. Head here for more.