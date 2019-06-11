Internshala Initiative Lets Students Intern with Icons

Internship and training platform Internshala has launched its fourth edition of Intern with Icon (IwI). The initiative would allow students to apply for internships with 15 legendary icons from different walks of life.

Iconic personalities includingA.R. Rahman, Arvind Kejriwal, Terence Lewis, Shoma Chaudhary, Prof. H.C. Verma, Maneka Gandhi, Amit Luthra, Dr. J.P. Narayan, Ritesh Agarwal, Kamla Bhasin, Prof. C.N.R. Rao, Medha Patkar, Deepa Malik, Dualist Inquiry, and Tarun Vijay are going to be a part of this initiative.

IwI is one of Internshala’s flagship initiatives that bring once in a lifetime internship opportunities for the Indian students wherein they get to intern with the icons they idolise, work with them, and learn straight from them. This edition brings internships for students in various fields like research, content writing, business development, web development, talent management, journalism, client servicing, and physics experiment creation. The students can apply to the internships starting today until 15th June 2019.

Sarvesh Agrawal, founder and CEO of Internshala, said, “From the last 8 years, Internshala has been on a mission to bring meaningful opportunities for the students to help them get ahead in their careers. Intern with Icon is one of our initiatives which aims to create unique internships for the students and guide them towards a successful career journey”.

He added, “In today’s competitive time, Intern with Icon offers opportunities to the students that will not only give them an edge over their peers but also a chance to learn life-skills and industry-relevant skills directly from their icons and take inspiration from their experiences”. More details here.