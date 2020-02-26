Internshala Trainings Creative Writing Challenge is Here

Internshala Trainings has launched the Creative Writing Challenge to encourage students to hone their writing skills. The last date to apply for the challenge is 27th February 2020. The ability to write effectively is one of the most in-demand skills in today’s world and it offers lucrative career options such as becoming a published author, content writer, journalist, story writer, scriptwriter, copywriter, and editor.

The participating students will learn creative writing through a 6-weeks long online training program taught by Kulpreet Yadav, a bestselling author of several books including ‘The Girl Who Loved a Pirate’. After completing the training, the students will write a short story as the final project. The top 10 stories will be evaluated and receive feedback from an esteemed panel of judges comprising of best selling authors (Kulpreet Yadav and Madhulika Liddle), a renowned columnist (Vinita Nangia), and a senior publisher (Milee Ashwarya). The top 3 stories would win cash rewards worth INR 65,000 and exclusive certificates signed by the jury.

In the training, students will learn to write fiction and non-fiction including screenplay and ad scripts. One of the major highlights of the training is ‘peer grading feature’ which aims at strengthening students’ reading and writing skills by getting them to critique and grade each other’s writing.

On the launch of the challenge, the Founder and CEO of Internshala, Sarvesh Agrawal said, “Content writing is one of the most-in-demand skills among employers and is a popular career choice among the internship seekers. Through the Creative Writing Challenge, we hope to inspire students to learn this in-demand skill first-hand from renowned authors, get lots of practice through written assignments, and get unbiased reviews and meaningful feedback on their writing via one-of-its-kind peer grading system”

For more details or to participate in the challenge, head here.