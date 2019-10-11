Internshala Unveils High-Paying Work-from-Home Internships for Engg Students

India’s largest internship and training platform, Internshala, has launched the Highest Paying Engineering Internships campaign. This initiative brings exclusive work-from-home internship opportunities for the engineering students of India. The internships will be open for applications from 11th October 2019 to 14th October 2019.

The campaign includes internship opportunities in technical profiles like web development, mechanical design, and mobile app development. In addition to this, the selected interns stand a chance to earn stipend as high as Rs 2.4 lakh for the entire internship duration. For more details or to register for the opportunities, head here.