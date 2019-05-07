ITI Mutual Fund Kickstarts Kerala Ops from Kochi

ITI Mutual Fund has opened its Kerala office in Kochi. ITI Mutual Fund is the latest entrant in the Mutual Fund industry and has already launched two schemes: a debt scheme – ITI Liquid Fund (an open ended liquid fund); and an equity product – ITI Multi Cap Fund (an open ended equity scheme investing across large cap, mid cap and small cap stocks). The NFO opened on April 25 and will close on May 9, and will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase from May 16.

According to George Heber Joseph, CEO & CIO of ITI Asset Management Ltd, “Kerala is a particularly important market for us as it has a great savings culture, a large population of NRIs who repatriate their earnings and a thriving and growing economy. Investors from this State are known to be extremely discerning and invest in avenues that offer them appreciation, liquidity and security.” The new office is located at PM Arcade on the Kaloor – Kadavantra Road.

ITI Multi Cap Fund, an open ended equity scheme investing across large cap, mid cap and small cap stocks, is positioned as a one stop equity investment solution. Its unique equity investment philosophy “SQL” will help to buy excellent quality growing companies stocks with reasonable margin of safety and hold it for long term. This will help investors to experience good compounding effect and long term wealth creation.

George Heber Joseph, who is also the co-fund manager of ITI Multi Cap Fund, added that “while SQL investment philosophy is unique in India, it is globally proven and designed towards creating long term wealth for investors.” Mithun Chittilappilly, Managing Director, V-Guard Industries Ltd, was also present on the occasion.

ITI Mutual Fund is backed by ITI Group, an emerging, innovative and conservative financial services conglomerate which has interest in various financial services businesses. ITI Mutual Fund aims to offer high-quality investment solutions to investors backed by robust investment management and research expertise.