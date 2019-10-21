Jaipur’s Dravyawathi River Project Gets New-Edge Tech Upgrade

Process automation company Endress+Hauser India has successfully installed field instruments for measurement and control of critical process parameters in the new Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Amanishah Nallah (Dravyawathi River JDA project, Jaipur).

As many as 5 sewage treatment plants (STPs) have been developed, which would collectively treat 170 MLD of sewage per day and ensure the continuous flow of clean water into the river. With this installation, the STP plant has pioneered in the domain of environmental technologies with this application , treatment and transmission facilities for reclaimed water usage. This treated water is used for irrigation and household purpose in the vicinity.

Physical, chemical and biological processes are used to remove contaminants and produce treated wastewater that is safe for agricultural purposes and aquatic life. This will help prevent diseases that earlier spread because of contaminated water and untreated sewage in the city.

Endress+Hauser supplied and commissioned all the process instruments for measurement of critical parameters in 5 STPs and intermediate SPS. Like Electromagnetic flow, Thermal Mass flowmeters, open channel flow meters, level switches, Level Transmitters, Pressure Switches , Transmitters, BOD Analyzers, DO Analyzers, pH, Transmitters, TSS Transmitters.

In 2015 Tata Group had submitted a report for the rejuvenation of the river. The contract for the project was awarded by the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) to a consortium comprising Tata Projects and the Shanghai Urban Construction Group.

Kailash Desai, MD, Endress+ Hauser India said, “With our more than 2 decades of experience in Industry Internet of Things (IIOT) we have been able to extrapolate this knowledge and transfer it to various industries. The Jaipur STP project is now equipped with latest flowmeters which will be able to manage the complexity of engineering at ground level and has become a case study for the state. We can truly say we are able to install and implement most cost-effective automation solutions in Jaipur and make the city a smart-city.”