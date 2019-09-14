A venture floated by a set of youngsters who are alumni of Loyola College, Chennai, has spread wings. Chennai-based seafood and meat sales portal KadalUnavu.com has opened its first retail outlet at Porur in the Tamil Nadu capital.

Positioned as an exclusive store for sea fish, shell fish, meat and poultry, the new store is equipped with all latest machinery and a state-of-the-art processing facilities to deliver fresh meat in hygienic conditions.

According to KadalUnavu, which sticks to its motto of “Pay for What You Consume,” it will son be coming up with different varieties of marinated seafood and meat as well. “When it comes to seafood, the market is so unorganised, where the customers pay more at local markets for the lesser quantitie. At KadalUnavu, the meat or fish is weighed only after cleaning and cutting and what you get is 100% cookable meat” said Rozario, Director, Kadal Unavu.

“FSSAI had recently launched a ‘Clean and Safe Meat’ initiative to ensure the availability of clean and safe meat products to consumers. Kadal Unavu’s primary objective is to ensure that by all means,” he added.

The new store launch was attended by Ernavoor Narayanan, Former MLA and President of Samathuva Makkal Kazhagam; G. Robert of North Chennai Retailers Association; Jeyaseelan, Film Producer and the Director of Kadal Unavu; Rozario, Director, Kadal Unavu; Michael Allwyn; Mohammed Shafeeq; Antony Manoj; and V. Selvanathan, the owner of the franchise.

KadalUnavu is also planning to expand in several other parts of Chennai and then to various other Tier I and Tier II cities across India.