Kanchan Awasthi Photoshoot Ups Internet Heat

Look what’s left the internet smouldering at the moment! The latest photoshoot of Kanchan Awasthi is hotter than the hottest and the photos show much more what you would have expected! Kanchan who made an impressive debut last year with film “Gunwali Dulhaniya” is sure to add to her long list of fans with the latest outing for the camera, as she gets ready for a new web series directed by “Anarkali of Arra” fame Avinash Das.

Kanchan reveals her sexy curves in this stunning photoshoot. She was awarded India Unbound Best Upcoming Actress recently. She has transformed her look a lot from her films like “Ankur Arora Murder Case”, “Jai Jawaan Jai Kisaan” and “Chapekar Brothers”. From high neck crop tops and underwear and to bathrobe, open jackets, she is upping the heat on the internet.

Kanchan’s big break with Prakash Jha Productions will soon give her an entry into the big league of film makers. She had appeared in the Indian television shows like Amma (Hindi TV series). She had also played lead in Marathi director Shantunu Anant Tambe’s debut Hindi film titled “Bhootwali Love Story”.

Take a look at the pictures and tell us what you feel!