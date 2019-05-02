Kerala-based SCTIMST Bags National Intellectual Property Award 2019

The Thiruvananthapuram-based Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), a nationally renowned institution functioning under the Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of India with a mandate to provide high quality patient care in cardiac and neuroscience super specialties and promote research and, technology development of medical technologies, has been chosen for the National Intellectual Property Award 2019 in the category, “ Top Indian R & D Institution/Organization for Patents & Commercialization”.

The award was received by the Director of the Institute Prof Asha Kishore from Ramesh Abhishek, Secretary, Department for Policy and Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade, Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The award carries a cash award of Rs 1 lakh, Citation and Memento. The National Intellectual Property awards are given to outstanding innovators, organizations/companies once a year on the occasion of the World Intellectual Property day by the National IP office, Department of Industrial Policy and Union Ministry of Commerce, Government of India.

The Institute has in all, transferred 54 technologies to various companies for commercialization and it has 97 Indian granted patents & another 127 patent applications are awaiting approval. Institute is also the applicant or Co- applicant in 21 foreign patent applications. There are also 25 design registrations and one trade mark in the IPR master list of the institute. The achievements in the last three years include 15 technology transfers, 1 commercialization of technology, 4 clinical trials of technologies developed by the institute, 4 patents, 57 filings for patents and more.



Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST)

The Biomedical Technology Wing of the Institute was recognized in 2015 as the Technical Research Centre for Biomedical Devices, the nodal research centre for the development of medical devices in the country by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India,

Technical Research Centre for Biomedical Devices also includes a Medical Device Regulatory Compliance Facility, for supporting the Indian Medical Device Industry in the areas of medical device regulatory compliance&an Industry Institute Partnership Cell (I, for training manpower for the industry and a Technology Business Incubator for Medical Devices and Biomaterials (TIMed).

TIMed provides technology business incubation support to innovators, start-ups and industryfor promoting innovation and entrepreneurship in medical technologies since 2015 and is also supported by Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of India and the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC).